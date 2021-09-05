Coronavirus updates | Over 1 crore first doses administered in Delhi till date

According to the health ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 68 crore with more than 62.25 lakh jabs administered on September 4. With 42,618 people testing positive for coronavirus, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,29,45,907, while active cases touched 4,05,681. The death toll climbed to 4,40,225 with 330 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 a.m.

In a span of 24 hours, the active caseload rose by 5,903. The number of active cases now comprise 1.23% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.43%.

Amidst a third wave scare, many States and Union Territories have reopened educational institutions across the country. A study, however, has revealed that India is unlikely to witness a surge in cases in September.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest developments:

Delhi

Covid Vaccination: Over 1 crore first doses administered in Delhi till date

Over one crore first doses in total have been administered in Delhi till date since the start of the Covid vaccination drive early this year, sources said on September 4. They said the total vaccine doses administered till September 4 stood at 1,40,95,736.

The present stock of doses will last another five days, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin. On September 3, more than 1.41 lakh doses, including 93,903 first shots and 47,654 second jabs, were administered, it said. The cumulative number of first doses administered till September 3 stood at 99,38,102, the bulletin said. - PTI

USA

U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States had administered 374,488,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of the morning of September 4 and distributed 450,175,825 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 373,516,809 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by September 3, out of 447,619,715 doses delivered. The agency said 206,908,710 people had received at least one dose while 175,968,266 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on September 4.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. - Reuters