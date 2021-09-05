National

Commendable how teachers ensured education of students continues during Covid times: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5 greeted the teaching fraternity on Teachers' Day, and said it was commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in Covid times.

He also paid tributes to former President S. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Teacher's Day.

"On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds," PM Modi tweeted. "I pay my respects to Dr S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation," PM Modi said in another tweet.


