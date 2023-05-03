Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas relating to release of movie “The Kerala Story”, asks petitioners to approach High Court

May 03, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on May 3 refused to entertain a petition by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to direct the makers of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ to carry a disclaimer that it is a work of fiction.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, for the makers, submitted they are not ready to carry such a disclaimer.

The Supreme Court allowed the Jamiat to approach the Kerala High Court. The Court also requested the Kerala High Court to take up the case early if such a petition is filed before it.

The movie is set for release on May 5.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on May 2 moved the Supreme Court to stop the release of the movie The Kerala Story and for immediate removal of its online trailer, saying the film demonises the entire Muslim community, mainly Muslim youth, with “malicious propaganda” that 32,000 girls in Kerala were lured through ‘love jihad’ and trafficked to West Asia to join the ISIS.

The Jamiat petition, filed through advocate Ejaz Maqbool, said the organisation had directly approached the Supreme Court as the movie was scheduled for release in four languages — Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu — and would have an adverse impact across the country.

“The movie is clearly aimed at spreading hatred and enmity between different sections of society in India. The message the movie imparts is that non-Muslim young women are being lured into converting to Islam by their classmates and subsequently, trafficked to West Asia where they are forced to join terrorist organisations. The movie gives the impression that apart from extremist clerics who radicalise people, ordinary Muslim youngsters, their classmates, also play an instrumental role in luring non-Muslims and radicalising them by posing as friendly and good-natured, in accordance with instructions given by extremist scholars,” the petition said.

The movie actually begins with a note that it is “inspired by true events”.