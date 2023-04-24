HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Kerala Story’, starring Adah Sharma, gets release date

Sudipto Sen’s explores the events behind ‘approximately 32,000 women going missing’ in Kerala

April 24, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

PTI
The poster of ‘A Kerala Story’

The poster of ‘A Kerala Story’

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, is set to be released in cinemas on May 5.

ALSO READ
‘The Kashmir Files’ movie review: A disturbing take which grips and gripes in turns

The film is written and directed by Sudipto Sen, known for movies such as Aasma, Lucknow Times, and The Last Monk.

According to the makers, The Kerala Story unearths the events behind approximately 32,000 women going missing in Kerala who are ‘converted, radicalised and deployed in terror missions in India and the world’.

In a press note issued Monday, the makers announced the release date with a poster that shows a burqa clad woman with a tagline 'uncovering the truth that was kept hidden'.

ALSO READ
An open letter to the Indian film industry

The Kerala Story is backed by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who serves as the producer, creative director and co-writer on the film.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.