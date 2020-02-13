SC refuses to entertain plea on Gargi College incident, asks petitioner to approach HC

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-woman Gargi College here last week.
A Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde asked lawyer M.L. Sharma, who mentioned the matter seeking urgent hearing, to move the Delhi High Court with his plea.
“Why don’t you go to the Delhi HC. If they dismiss the petition, then you come here,” the Bench, also comprising justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant, said.
The apex court said it would like to have advantage of Delhi HC’s view on this matter.
Sharma expressed apprehension that electronic evidence related to the case might be destroyed.
On this, the top court said, “Delhi High Court can also pass order like the Telangana High Court in the police encounter case to preserve electronic evidence”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.