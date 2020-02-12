Gargi College students boycott classes for second day

Students of Gargi College staged a strike and boycotted classes on Tuesday in protest against the February 6 incident when they were allegedly harassed and sexually assaulted on campus during a college festival.

Several students and teachers from different departments held a meeting on Tuesday to constitute a fact-finding committee. They also demanded that an Internal Complaints Committee be set up in the college.

Ashna, a final-year student, said, “A general body meeting [of students and teachers] was held to constitute a committee which would investigate the events prior to the fest, events which happened during the fest and specific complaints against the college administration.”

The committee will submit its final report by February 15, she added.

“One student and a faculty member from each of the 17 departments were elected to the committee. We want a fair investigation and the committee will look into all aspects before submitting the report,” said Ms. Ashna.

Festival budget

The students also asked the administration to provide a breakdown of the budget of the festival, with an emphasis on the funds allocated for security. They said the strike would continue on Wednesday as well.

Several students recounted events which unfolded after a group of men entered the campus and began molesting and harassing them.

Preeti, another student, said, “We want safer educational spaces. Look at what happened in Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia and now on our campus. When the principal was approached, she said that if we don’t feel safe we should not attend the fest. How can one turn the tables on students? Is it not the administration’s responsibility to protect students?”

Asked about the probe into the case, a police officer said that investigation is under way and CCTV footage is being scanned for clues on the suspects.

(All names changed to protect their identity)