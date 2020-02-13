Ten arrested for ‘molesting’ Gargi College students

Ten people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged molestation of Gargi College students by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival on campus last week.

Over 11 police teams were looking at technical details and also visited various sites in NCR in connection with identification of the suspects and investigation of the case, said the police.

Several other people are being questioned and multiple suspects have been identified, they added.

“We examined footage of 33 CCTVs installed on the college premises. In three CCTVs, we found that a large group of youth pushed a catering van to damage the gate. After the gate was damaged, they all rushed in by climbing over the barricades and started molesting women,” said a police officer.

Atul Thakur, DCP (South), said that the arrested persons are from various colleges of Delhi University and other private universities in NCR. The accused are in the age group of 18 to 25 years.

“Investigation is still on and more people will be arrested. We identified the arrested persons with the help of CCTV footage,” he added.

The incident came to light after some students of Delhi University’s Gargi College took to social media to narrate their unpleasant experiences during a college fest on February 6 and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.

A police officer said that a famous singer was about to perform in the college where around 5,000 students had gathered. The college authorities had not informed the local police station about the event, he added.

Delhi Police registered a case on February 10 after it received a complaint from the college authorities.

A case had been registered at the Hauz Khas police station under IPC Sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Protest continues

Meanwhile, college students boycotted classes for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. They are demanding strict action against the intruders and resignation of principal Promila Kumar. A fact-finding committee comprising faculty as well as students has begun gathering testimonies and is expected to release its findings on Saturday.

