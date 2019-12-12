National

SC for impartial inquiry into killing of Telangana rape-murder accused

A team of NHRC headed by SSP Meerut Manzil Saini and Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Prakash Reddy visited the site of shoot-out.

A team of NHRC headed by SSP Meerut Manzil Saini and Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Prakash Reddy visited the site of shoot-out.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The Telangana government justified the encounter, saying the accused snatched two firearms and shot at a police party.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said there should be an “impartial inquiry” into the killings of the four men accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing two public interest litigations seeking an independent probe into the deaths last week.

“We are of the considered view that there should be impartial inquiry into the encounter deaths of the four people accused in the gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana,” the bench, also comprising Justices S A Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna, said.

There are “aspects of your (Telangana) version which needed an inquiry”, it observed.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Telangana government, said no policemen received bullet injuries but got injured in the attack by the accused who were using stone and sticks.

Dec 12, 2019

