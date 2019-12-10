Police submit evidence in Disha case to NHRC team

The Cyberabad police on Tuesday submitted scientific evidence in the Disha rape and murder case to the National Human Rights Commission team.

Sources confirmed that the investigation team submitted the post-mortem report of the victim, DNA reports of Disha and all the four accused, CCTV footage of the lorry near the crime scenes and the accused buying fuel at a filling station near JP Dargah.

The FIRs registered at Shamshabad and Shadnagar police stations and other forensic evidence were also presented before the apex human rights body.

“As per the directions of the committee, we have submitted all evidence related to Disha case. After analysing the reports they will send their queries,” a senior officer associated with the investigations said.

He said the seven-member NHRC team, which includes a forensic expert, headed by Senior Superintendent of Police Manzil Saini has completed their inquiry into alleged police encounter and returning to New Delhi on Wednesday.

After taking suo motu cognisance, the NHRC ordered an independent probe into the killings and its team arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. They went to Mahabubnagar government hospital, where the bodies of the accused were preserved and also visited the shootout site at Chatanpalli.

The investigation team also recorded the statements of Disha’s family members and the four accused.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar left for New Delhi to attend the Supreme Court hearing on the extra-judicial killing of the four accused. Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde on Monday agreed to list the petition for Wednesday. The petition was filed by advocate G.S. Mani who sought a CBI or a special investigation team probe against Mr. Sajjanar, who is a respondent in the petition.