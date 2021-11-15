SC directs Centre to hold emergency meeting to control air pollution

Construction, industry, vehicles major contributor to pollution, not stubble burning, notes Supreme Court

Concluding that construction activities, industry, power plants, and vehicular transportation in the National Capital Region are major causes for air pollution, the Supreme Court asked the Union government to to call an emergency meeting with various stakeholders to take measures to improve the air quality in the region.

The Bench directed the concerned secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab and Delhi to attend the meeting to make their submissions before the committee formed by it.

The Centre, in its affidavit, said stubble burning only contributes by 10% to pollution in Capital. “Now, the cat is out of the bag... you are trying to target pollution that is insignificant,” said Justice Chandrachud who is part of the three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana. The court, however, asked Punjab, Haryana to "persuade" farmers not to resort to stubble burning for a week.

Delhi government said it was willing to impose a complete lockdown to quell pollution, but it has to be a "comprehensive" one and include the National Capital Regions which fall within the areas of neighbouring States like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Justice Surya Kant, who is also part of the Bench, noted that Delhi has only 69 mechanised road sweepers to clean the streets. He warned that if this goes on the Supreme Court will be constrained to order an audit enquiry into the money spent on "populist slogans" by the Delhi government.

It posted the case to November 17.