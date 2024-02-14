GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC collegium recommends transfer of 3 HC judges

Calcutta HC judge Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Sujoy Paul have been transferred to Telangana, while Justice Anu Sivaraman has been transferred to Karnataka

February 14, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud has recommended to the Centre the transfer of three high court judges on their request.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, accepted the request of Calcutta HC judge Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya seeking a transfer to any other high court.

“By a communication dated February 12, 2024, Ms Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya has sought a transfer from the High Court at Calcutta to any other High Court for personal reasons. The Collegium accedes to the request and resolves to recommend that Ms Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya be transferred, in the interests of the better administration of justice, to the High Court for the State of Telangana,” the collegium said.

It also accepted the request of Justice Anu Sivaraman who has sought a transfer out of the State of Kerala.

“The collegium accedes to the request and resolves to recommend that Ms. Justice Anu Sivaraman be transferred, in the interests of the better administration of justice, to the Karnataka High Court,” it said.

In another decision, the collegium said that it received a communication dated February 12, 2024, from Justice Sujoy Paul seeking a transfer on the ground that his son is practising in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

“The Collegium accedes to the request and resolves to recommend that Mr Justice Sujoy Paul be transferred, in the interests of the better administration of justice, to the High Court for the State of Telangana,” the collegium said in a resolution uploaded on the apex court website.

