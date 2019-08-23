SC admits plea challenging triple talaq law

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine challenge to validity of the recently enacted law, which makes instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat among Muslims a punishable offence.

Admitting the plea of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Justice Ramana sought response from the Centre.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has moved the Supreme Court against the Centre, saying triple talaq has been made a non-bailable offence by which Muslim men can be imprisoned for three years even as desertion of a wife by a husband is not even considered an offence in India. At best, desertion is a ground for divorce.

The three-year imprisonment prescribed under the new Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act of 2019, is both “disproportionate and excessive”, the Jamiat’s petition said.

The organisation of Islamic scholars belonging to the Deobandi school, which came into existence in 1919, said the new law has made the declaration of triple talaq an offence graver than crimes such as rioting, kidnapping, death by negligence, concealment of birth by secret disposal of body, bigamy, bribery and food adulteration. It said even offences such as kidnapping, which are far graver, are bailable.

The petition said the punishment for rioting was imprisonment up to two years or fine or both. For bribery, under Section 171E of the Indian Penal Code, the punishment was up to one year or fine or both.

The three-year punishment for Muslim husbands rebelled against the very notion of “just deserts”, which requires that a sentence being imposed must be proportionate to the offender’s culpability is applicable to criminal jurisprudence, the petition said.