HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Sanatana Dharma row | Udhayanidhi, A. Raja’s remarks reflect ‘deep-rooted Hinduphobia’ of INDIA bloc: Dharmendra Pradhan

‘The Congress and its friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat,’ Pradhan posted on social media

September 07, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the country was watching how “the Congress and its friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat.” File

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the country was watching how “the Congress and its friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat.” File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded sharply to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A. Raja’s remarks against Sanatana Dharma, terming it as reflective of the INDIA bloc parties’ “mental bankruptcy” and “deep-rooted Hinduphobia”.

His reaction came after Mr. Raja lent his support to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who had said Sanatana Dharma was like a disease that should be eradicated.

ALSO READ
Udhayanidhi’s remarks on Sanatana Dharma trigger political row

Also Read | Did Opposition INDIA bloc’s meet decide on denigrating Hindus? asks Ravi Shankar Prasad

Mr. Raja went a step further while speaking at a public meeting. “Udhayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing and claiming that it should be eradicated like malaria and dengue. But these diseases don’t have a social stigma. To be honest, leprosy was seen as disgusting and so was HIV. So, we need to see this as a disease-ridden with social plights like HIV and leprosy,” Mr. Raja said.

He also challenged the Union Cabinet to debate with him on Sanatana Dharma.

Mr. Pradhan responded by posting on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that “changing name does not conceal one’s intent and character”.

ALSO READ
Sanatana Dharma row | BJP using this as a weapon to avoid facing questions on political failures: T.N. Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

“Outrageous and vitriolic comments about Sanatana Dharma, this time by DMK Minister A. Raja, reflect the mental bankruptcy and deep-rooted Hinduphobia that engulfs the I.N.D.I.A bloc,” Mr. Pradhan posted. He said the country was watching how “the Congress and its friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat.”

“Let these hate-mongers be reminded that Sanatan is eternal, Sanatan is truth,” Mr. Pradhan added.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, said that the DMK leaders’ remarks on Sanatana Dharma required a “proper response” and spoke to the facts of the issue.

Related Topics

national politics / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.