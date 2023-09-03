Sanatana is against social justice and has to be eradicated: Udhayanidhi

September 03, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

Contending that “sanatana” was against the idea of social justice, DMK’s youth wing secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that it had to be eradicated.

Addressing a conference organised here by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association on the theme of “eradication of sanatana,” he said that sanatana cannot be simply opposed, but had to be eradicated. He said that sanatana was regressive, divided the people on the basis of castes and was against equality and women empowerment.