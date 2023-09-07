HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Sanatana Dharma row | Congress distances itself from Udhayanidhi’s remarks

Neither the Indian Constitution nor our own party’s tradition allow us to show someone as better than others, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said

September 07, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on September 7, 2023.

Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on September 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Distancing itself from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement on Sanatana Dharma, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera at a press conference in Delhi said that the party believes every religion and faith has its space and no one can treat any particular faith as less than another. 

Mr. Khera said that the party had already clearly stated it did not stand by such remarks. “We have a history of bringing every religion and thought together. And we understand that this country is made of myriad hues, where everyone has a place. Neither the Indian Constitution nor our own party’s tradition allow us to show someone as better than others,” he said.   

ALSO READ
DMK MP A. Raja compares Sanatana Dharma with HIV

Also Read | Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks require proper response, PM Modi tells Ministers at informal meeting

Earlier, at a press conference on Tuesday, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal stopped short of criticising the DMK leader’s comments.

“Our view is very clear. ‘Sarva dharma sama bhava’ [all religions are equal] is the Congress ideology but you have to understand that every political party has their own freedom to tell their views. We respect everybody’s beliefs,” he said. 

Also Read | Udhayanidhi, A. Raja’s remarks reflect ‘deep-rooted Hinduphobia’ of INDIA bloc: Dharmendra Pradhan

The party has been divided over the issue. Karnataka Minister and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge had earlier endorsed Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments.

“Any religion that does not promote equality, any religion that does not ensure that you have the dignity of being a human being is not a religion according to me. Any religion that does not have equal rights and does not treat you as a human being is as good as a disease,” Mr. Priyank Kharge said.

Related Topics

religion and belief / Indian National Congress / national politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.