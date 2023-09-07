Sanatana Dharma row | Congress distances itself from Udhayanidhi’s remarks

September 07, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Distancing itself from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement on Sanatana Dharma, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera at a press conference in Delhi said that the party believes every religion and faith has its space and no one can treat any particular faith as less than another.

Mr. Khera said that the party had already clearly stated it did not stand by such remarks. “We have a history of bringing every religion and thought together. And we understand that this country is made of myriad hues, where everyone has a place. Neither the Indian Constitution nor our own party’s tradition allow us to show someone as better than others,” he said.

Earlier, at a press conference on Tuesday, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal stopped short of criticising the DMK leader’s comments.

“Our view is very clear. ‘Sarva dharma sama bhava’ [all religions are equal] is the Congress ideology but you have to understand that every political party has their own freedom to tell their views. We respect everybody’s beliefs,” he said.

The party has been divided over the issue. Karnataka Minister and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge had earlier endorsed Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments.

“Any religion that does not promote equality, any religion that does not ensure that you have the dignity of being a human being is not a religion according to me. Any religion that does not have equal rights and does not treat you as a human being is as good as a disease,” Mr. Priyank Kharge said.