Russia to speed up defence deals: Rajnath Singh

Russia has said that it will accelerate deliveries of some defence contracts with India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday in Moscow after meeting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.

“I have been assured that ongoing contracts will be maintained and not just maintained, in a number of cases will be taken forward in a shorter time. All our proposals have received positive response from the Russian side. I am fully satisfied with my discussions,” Mr. Singh elaborated in a statement.

India has been asking Russia to speed up deliveries of the S-400 long range air defence system in addition to spares and support for military hardware.

Mr. Singh is in Moscow to participate in the Victory Day parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Second World War. On Wednesday, an Indian tri-service contingent comprising 75 personnel will march in the parade.

On the India-China border tensions, a defence source said Mr. Singh conveyed that India is a peace loving country and never in history has it looked at other people’s territory. “We are on for resolving all disputes by dialogue. But if there are any questions on sovereignty and territorial integrity, our resolve to protect our interests at any cost cannot be doubted,” the source quoted Mr. Singh as having said.