Russia to speed up defence deals: Rajnath Singh

Russia has said that it will accelerate deliveries of some defence contracts with India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday in Moscow after meeting Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.
Also read: Rajnath Singh leaves for 3-day visit to Russia
“I have been assured that ongoing contracts will be maintained and not just maintained, in a number of cases will be taken forward in a shorter time. All our proposals have received positive response from the Russian side. I am fully satisfied with my discussions,” Mr. Singh elaborated in a statement.
India has been asking Russia to speed up deliveries of the S-400 long range air defence system in addition to spares and support for military hardware.
Mr. Singh is in Moscow to participate in the Victory Day parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Second World War. On Wednesday, an Indian tri-service contingent comprising 75 personnel will march in the parade.
On the India-China border tensions, a defence source said Mr. Singh conveyed that India is a peace loving country and never in history has it looked at other people’s territory. “We are on for resolving all disputes by dialogue. But if there are any questions on sovereignty and territorial integrity, our resolve to protect our interests at any cost cannot be doubted,” the source quoted Mr. Singh as having said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath