Remarks against PM Modi | SC to hear Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea against HC order on Monday

The matter was also listed on October 13 but was adjourned after Mr. Khera's counsel sought time to file some additional documents

October 15, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Congress leader Pawan Khera. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on October 16 a plea of Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging Allahabad High Court's refusal to quash criminal proceedings against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Bench of Justices B. R. Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra is scheduled to hear the plea.

The matter was also listed on October 13 but was adjourned after Mr. Khera's counsel sought time to file some additional documents.

Pawan Khera arrest | Congress leaders should not consider themselves above law, says BJP

On August 17, the High Court dismissed Mr. Khera's plea saying the evidence collected by the investigating officer of the case cannot be evaluated in petition filed under section 482 of the CrPC for quashing the case.

It had been observed that since the top court had asked Mr. Khera to raise all the contentions before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Lucknow, it would be appropriate if he raises all his grievances before the said court.

On March 20, the top court clubbed three FIRs lodged against Mr. Khera in Assam and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Modi and transferred the matter to the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow while extending his interim bail.

The Lucknow court had granted him bail in the case.

Mr. Khera has tendered an unconditional apology in the court for the alleged remarks.

The Congress spokesperson was arrested from the Delhi airport on February 23 after he was de-boarded from a plane that was supposed to take him to Raipur. However, he was granted interim bail by the top court the same day, which was extended from time to time.

He was arrested by the Assam Police in connection with his alleged remarks against PM Modi made at a press conference in Mumbai on February 17.

