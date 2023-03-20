HamberMenu
Remarks on PM Modi: SC transfers 3 FIRs against Pawan Khera to Lucknow, extends bail till April 10

Out of the three FIRs, two were lodged at the Cantonment police station in Varanasi and the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. The third FIR was lodged in Assam.

March 20, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Congress leader Pawan Khera.

File photo of Congress leader Pawan Khera. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on March 20, 2023 clubbed three FIRs lodged against Congress leader Pawan Khera for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and transferred them to the Hazratganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Extending the interim bail till April 10, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and K B Pardiwala took note of the facts that three FIRs were lodged against Khera.

Out of the three FIRs, two were lodged at the Cantonment police station in Varanasi and the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. The third FIR was lodged in Assam.

The apex court bench directed that the three FIRs stand transferred to Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Khera, whose interim bail was extended till April 10, will have to appear before the court of competent jurisdiction in Lucknow to seek regular bail in the matter.

The apex court, from time to time, had been extending the interim bail of Khera who was arrested by the Assam Police on February 23 in connection with his alleged remarks against Modi made at a press conference in Mumbai on February 17.

The Congress spokesperson was arrested from the Delhi airport after he was de-boarded from a plane that was supposed to take him to Raipur. He obtained bail from a magisterial court here on February 23 after the CJI-led bench granted him interim bail during an urgent hearing earlier in the day.

