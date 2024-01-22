GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ram temple consecration: SC issues notice to T.N. govt on ‘oral order’ against live telecast in State

Tamil Nadu government said the petition was “politically motivated” and there was no such bar.

January 22, 2024 10:55 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The petition in the Supreme Court said that ‘such arbitrary exercise of power by the State government [through police officers] per se violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution’.

The petition in the Supreme Court said that 'such arbitrary exercise of power by the State government [through police officers] per se violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution'. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Supreme Court issues notice to Tamil Nadu government on a plea claiming an “oral order” has been issued by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to “ban” poojas, programmes and live telecast of ‘pran pratishta’ at Ayodhya temple on January 22.. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said the authorities would act according to the law and not on the basis of any oral instructions. Applications for permission to conduct events will be examined by the Tamil Nadu authorities as per the law and reasoned orders should be given. Tamil Nadu government said the petition was “politically motivated” and there was no such bar.

The plea, filed late on January 21, was mentioned before a Bench by senior advocates Dama Seshadri Naidu, P. Valliappan and advocate G. Balaji.

“Quash the order dated January 20 issued by the Chief Minister whereby oral directions have been issued to the police department not to permit any kind of poojas, archanas, poor feeding, live telecast of ‘pran pratishta’, bhajans and processions in the name of Lord Ram at Ayodhya in all temples in Tamil Nadu irrespective of whether it is a private temple or a temple controlled by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department,” the petition filed by Vinoj, a resident of the State, sought.

The lawyers said that “such arbitrary exercise of power by the State government [through police officers] per se violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution”.

The petition called for immediate judicial intervention by the court, pointing out that there would otherwise be law and order problems and failure of constitutional machinery.

“It is very pertinent to point out that the Central government has ordered for closure of all Central government offices till 2.30 p.m. on the auspicious occasion of ‘pran pratishta’ at Ayodhya. The government of Tamil Nadu was totally unjustified in imposing a ban on live telecast and performance of poojas, poor feeding, especially while other State governments have declared holiday,” the petition complained.

