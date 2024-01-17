GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ram temple consecration | Odisha BJP demands public holiday on January 22

‘..The whole nation is taking part of it. The occasion is also a matter of joy and great happiness for people of Odisha,’ says BJP Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly Jaya Narayan Mishra.

January 17, 2024 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the ‘golden door’ to be installed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A view of the ‘golden door’ to be installed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: ANI

The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, demanded the Naveen Patnaik Government declare a public holiday ond January 22 when Ayodhya Ram Temple will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as public holiday.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly and veteran BJP leader Jaya Narayan Mishra said, “Pran Pratistha, consecration of Prabhu Sri Ram along with the grand Ram Mandir will be inaugurated on January 22, 2024 by PM.”

Preparing for the Ram temple consecration | A package

“On auspicious occasion regarding great God of Hinduism Prabhu Sri Ram, the whole nation is taking part of it. The occasion is also a matter of joy and great happiness for people of Odisha,” mention Mr. Mishra.

He requested the January 22, 2024 be declared as public holiday so that all the devotees of Lord Sri Ram will be able to be part of it.

It needs to be mentioned that the Naveen Patnaik Government has declared January 17 as public holiday on occasion of inauguration of Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa. All government offices and school and colleges would remain closed. Mr. Patnaik has appealed devotees to witness proceedings sitting from their homes.

Related Topics

Ayodhya Ram Temple / Bharatiya Janata Party / Orissa

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.