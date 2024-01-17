Ram temple consecration | Odisha BJP demands public holiday on January 22

January 17, 2024 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, demanded the Naveen Patnaik Government declare a public holiday ond January 22 when Ayodhya Ram Temple will be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as public holiday.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Legislative Assembly and veteran BJP leader Jaya Narayan Mishra said, “Pran Pratistha, consecration of Prabhu Sri Ram along with the grand Ram Mandir will be inaugurated on January 22, 2024 by PM.”

“On auspicious occasion regarding great God of Hinduism Prabhu Sri Ram, the whole nation is taking part of it. The occasion is also a matter of joy and great happiness for people of Odisha,” mention Mr. Mishra.

He requested the January 22, 2024 be declared as public holiday so that all the devotees of Lord Sri Ram will be able to be part of it.

It needs to be mentioned that the Naveen Patnaik Government has declared January 17 as public holiday on occasion of inauguration of Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa. All government offices and school and colleges would remain closed. Mr. Patnaik has appealed devotees to witness proceedings sitting from their homes.