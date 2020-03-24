Rajya Sabha elections deferred, says Election Commission

Elections to 18 Rajya Sabha seats that were scheduled to take place on March 26 have been deferred because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Election Commission of India said on Tuesday.

The ECI last month announced elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats that will be vacated in April. Of these, 37 in 10 States had been filled uncontested. Polling for the remaining 18 seats was to take place on Thursday.

“The poll process in the above-said elections would necessarily include the gathering of polling officials, agents of political parties, support officials and members of respective Legislative Assemblies on the poll day, which may not be suitable in view of the prevailing unforeseen situation and related advisories in the country,” an ECI statement said.

A senior ECI official said polling for the seats had been postponed and the situation would be reviewed after March 31. The decision comes after several State Assemblies, which are the electors in Rajya Sabha elections, curtailed their sessions.