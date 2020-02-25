Elections for 55 Rajya Sabha seats to be conducted on March 26

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said polling for 55 Rajya Sabha seats spread over 17 States set to be vacated in April will be conducted on March 26.
Announcing the schedule, the ECI said in a statement: “The term of office of 55 members of the Rajya Sabha elected from 17 States is due to expire on their retirement in April, 2020.”
According to the schedule for the elections, the notification would be issued on March 6, the last date of filing of nominations would be March 13 and polling would be on March 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The votes would be counted at 5 p.m. on the same day.
