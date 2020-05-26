Rajnath Singh reviews LAC situation with CDS, Services Chiefs

The ongoing situation along the border with China was discussed at a meeting to review ongoing military reforms held by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday with the Chief of Defence Staff, the three Service Chiefs and other officials from the Defence Ministry, sources said.

Meanwhile, the standoff in Eastern Ladakh continued with no breakthrough in the deliberations to end the impasse.

Referring to reports of forward movement of troops to the LAC in Uttarakhand in response to build up by China, defence sources said there were some local movements and nothing out of ordinary.

Shekatkar panel

The meeting chaired by Mr. Singh was to review the ongoing implementation of the recommendations of the Shekatkar Committee report. However, given the situation underway along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the situation was also discussed, sources said, without stating the specifics of the discussion.

The Lt. Gen. D.B. Shekatkar (Retd) committee had made a series of recommendations to enhance combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the armed forces.

Australian outreach

Earlier in the day, Mr. Singh held a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Defence Linda Reynolds during which they discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the COVID pandemic.

“They also agreed that India-Australia Strategic Partnership provides a good basis for both countries to work together along with other countries in this regard to deal with the post COVID-19 related challenges,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Crucial tunnel

In a separate development, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) achieved a major milestone in the construction of a 440m tunnel below the densely populated Chamba town on the Rishikesh-Dharasu road (NH 94) in Uttarakhand. In a statement on Tuesday, the BRO announced the achievement, which is part of efforts to boost the annual Chardham yatra.

“Breakthrough and perfect linkup of construction teams from North and South portals was accomplished amid challenges of COVID-19 and restrictions due to the nationwide lockdown,” the BRO said. Work on North portal of the tunnel began in January 2019 but work on South Portal could commence only after October 2019 after issues concerning land compensation and safety of houses above the tunnel were satisfactorily resolved.

Attending the ceremony through video-conference, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadhkari said the latest Austrian technology had been used in construction of the Chamba Tunnel. The tunnel will be opened for traffic by October 2020 three months ahead of its scheduled date of completion. The six km road and 450 m tunnel is being constructed at a cost of ₹88 crore.

Under the Chardham Project costing about ₹12,000 crore, the BRO is constructing 250 km of National Highways leading to the holy shrines of Gangotri and Badrinath. Five projects are slated for completion by October 2020, the BRO added.