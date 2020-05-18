Chinese troops responded to trespassing by India: Global Times

The recent friction between India and China on the border took a turn with Chinese state media on Monday saying the Chinese border troops bolstered “border control measures and made necessary moves” in response to India’s “illegal construction of defence facilities” in the Galwan Valley region claimed by China.

However, official sources said after China mobilised troops and equipment, India too moved additional troops and is monitoring Chinese activities. In all, there have been incidents in four places, sources said.

“Since early May, India has been crossing the boundary line in the region and entering Chinese territory,” the Global Times said citing military sources. It said the Indian side had built defence fortifications and obstacles to prevent patrolling by Chinese troops and “attempted to unilaterally change the current border control situation”.

According to the Army there were two incidents of face-off — one on May 5 near Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh and the other on May 9 at Naku La in North Sikkim. However, the Army said the “aggressive behaviour by both sides” had resulted in minor injuries to troops post which both sides disengaged after dialogue and interaction at local level. However, there has been no official comment on the Galwan nala incident.

“Temporary and short duration face-offs do occur along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) due to the differing perceptions of the alignment of boundaries which are not resolved,” Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane said last week in a statement.

Official sources however said the number of soldiers injured at Eastern Ladakh was quite high including a serious injury to a senior officer.

While stating that there is no stand-off at the Galwan nala, sources said it was a wait and watch approach by troops on both sides located some distance away.

This is the most serious escalation since the 73 day stand-off at Doklam in 2017. The Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment and referred to the Defence Ministry.