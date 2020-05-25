National

Flights to repatriate stranded Chinese nationals from June 2

Passengers at the Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Passengers at the Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The costs for the tickets and for quarantine expenses for 14 days on arrival in China would be borne by the passengers.

China has announced plans to repatriate its nationals in India who have been unable to return because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with flights scheduled for the first week of June.

A notice issued by the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi on Monday said students, businessmen and tourists “in urgent need of returning home” would be allowed to travel back, and would need to register by May 27.

Those who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had fever and cough symptoms within the past 14 days would not be permitted to fly. The costs for the tickets and for quarantine expenses for 14 days on arrival in China would be borne by the passengers.

According to a tentative flight schedule as of May 25, the first flight would depart from New Delhi to Shanghai on June 2. Other routes are Mumbai-Chongqing (June 3), Kolkata-Jinan (June 5), Delhi-Guangzhou (June 7) and Mumbai-Zhengzhou (June 8).

On March 27, China announced international travel restrictions citing a rise in imported COVID-19 cases, even as the number of locally transmitted cases had fallen. The entry of all foreign nationals has been suspended. Starting March 29, Chinese airlines have been permitted to fly one route to any country per week, while foreign airlines can maintain one weekly route to China.

All incoming travellers will have to take nucleic acid sampling and blood tests on arrival and most will have to undergo 14 days’ centralised quarantine at their expense.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 11:15:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/flights-to-repatriate-stranded-chinese-nationals-from-june-2/article31674176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY