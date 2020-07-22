Rajasthan Speaker challenges in Supreme Court HC order to defer anti-defection proceedings against Pilot

The office of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi on Wednesday challenged a State High Court order to him to defer the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection) proceedings against former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot till July 24 as an ‘interference’ by the judiciary into his exclusive domain.

Mr. Joshi said the High Court’s interim order granting extended time to Mr. Pilot and 18 other breakaway Congress MLAs to file their replies to anti-defection notice issued against them amounted to a violation of Article 212 (courts not to inquire into the proceedings of the Legislature) and Paragraph 6(2) of the Tenth Schedule. The paragraph was clear that anti-defection proceedings were clearly confined within the House.

“The notice dated July 14 is a proceeding in the House and immune from judicial interference at that stage... The High Court ought to have considered that the notice was only limited to inviting comments from the Respondents (Mr. Pilot and other MLAs) and there was nothing adverse against them at that stage. A notice is much prior to any final determination or decision on disqualification. The proceedings, including the notice, are in the realm of the legislative proceedings under Para 6(2) of the Tenth Schedule,” the Speaker argued.

The petition, filed by advocate Sunil Fernandes, said the High Court order was an affront to the powers of the Speaker. It was “illegal and perverse” and “destroys the delicate balance envisaged by the Constitution between the legislature and the judiciary”.

The Supreme Court had to ensure that authorities remained within the ‘lakshman rekha’. The interference by the High Court had led to an impasse, the Speaker argued

Kihoto Hollohan case

Referring to the Constitution Bench judgment of the Supreme Court in the Kihoto Hollohan case in 1992, the petition said the “power of judicial review in an ongoing Tenth Schedule proceedings is very limited and confined to jurisdictional errors only viz., infirmities based on violation of constitutional mandate, mala fides, non-compliance with rules of natural justice and perversity”.

“Judicial review cannot be available at a stage prior to the making of a decision by the Speaker/Chairman and a quia timet action would not be permissible. Nor would interference be permissible at an interlocutory stage of the proceedings,” the Speaker quoted from the Constitution Bench verdict.

The petition asks whether a “non-maintainable, premature” writ petition could be turned by the High Court into a sword of Damocles hanging over the head of a Tenth Schedule proceedings.

But the Speaker hit back in the Supreme Court, saying whether a mere challenge to a Tenth Schedule provision like Paragraph 2(1)(a) extended to its complete effacement from the law book itself.

The ruling decision in Tenth Schedule cases, Kihoto Hollohan, had explained the reason for limiting the role of courts in ongoing defection proceedings. It reasoned that this was so because the “office of the Speaker is held in the highest respect and esteem in Parliamentary traditions. The evolution of the institution of Parliamentary democracy has as its pivot the institution of the Speaker. He is said to be the very embodiment of propriety and impartiality”.

The February 1992 judgment had said that even the scope of judicial review against an order of a Speaker or Chairman in anti-defection proceedings would be confined to jurisdictional errors, that is, “infirmities based on violation of constitutional mandate, mala fides, non-compliance with rules of natural justice and perversity”.

The Constitution Bench had upheld the anti-defection law saying “a political party functions on the strength of shared beliefs. Its own political stability and social utility depends on such shared beliefs and concerted action of its members in furtherance of those commonly held principles... Intra-party debates are, of course, a different thing. But a public image of disparate stands by members of the same political party is not looked upon, in political tradition, as a desirable state of things”.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing in another case, complained there was no mechanism to orally mention the Rajasthan Speaker petition for urgent hearing. Mr. Sibal said some mechanism had to be made.

Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said he would apprise the Registry and see if the case could be put up.