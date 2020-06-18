Cong. divests Sanjay Jha of spokesperson’s post

The Congress has dropped party spokesperson Sanjay Jha from its panel of spokespersons.

The move follows Mr. Jha’s public criticism of the Congress leadership in the wake of back to back electoral losses in 2014 and 2019. Mr. Jha mentioned in an opinion piece that the party was heading to political obsolescence.

“Honorable Congress President has approved that Sanjay Jha be dropped as party spokesperson with immediate effect,” a party statement said.

The party has appointed Delhi Congress leader Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as national media panellist.