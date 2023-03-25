HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution: Sharad Pawar

Commenting on the development, the NCP supremo also referred to the disqualification of his party MP from Lakshadweep Mohammed Faizal, following the latter's conviction in an attempt to murder case. His conviction was later suspended by the Kerala High Court.

March 25, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharaed Pawar.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharaed Pawar. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha member was against the basic tenets of the Constitution and was a "condemnable" move that highlighted the curtailment of democratic values, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has said.

Mr. Gandhi, representing Wayanad Parliamentary constituency in Kerala, was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat.

The court sentenced Mr. Gandhi to two years in jail in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks at a 2019 poll rally in Karnataka. However, the court also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

Chilling effect: On defamation, free speech and the Rahul Gandhi case

Commenting on the development on March 24, the NCP supremo also referred to the disqualification of his party MP from Lakshadweep Mohammed Faizal P. P. following the latter's conviction in an attempt to murder case. His conviction was later suspended by the Kerala High Court.

ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi may have to vacate bungalow unless he gets relief from higher court: official

"The disqualification of Mr. Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Faizal a few months ago as MPs of the Lok Sabha are against the basic tenets of the constitution, where democratic values are being curtailed. This is condemnable and against the very principles on which the Constitution is based," Mr. Pawar tweeted.

“Our constitution guarantees the right of each Individual to fair justice; liberty of thought; equality of status and opportunity and fraternity assuring the dignity of each Indian. #RahulGandhi,” the former Union Minister said in a series of tweets. “We all need to stand together to defend our democratic institutions,” he added.

Related Topics

state politics / politics / politics (general) / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.