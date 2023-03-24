HamberMenu
U.S. circumspect on Rahul Gandhi disqualification, reaffirms shared democratic values with India

“As such, we cannot comment on an ongoing case,” the U.S. State Department said about Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification.

March 24, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

Sriram Lakshman
Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament House on March 24, 2023.

Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament House on March 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The U.S. on March 24, 2023 kept a distance from the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case. However, it reaffirmed the shared democratic values between the countries.

“Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy, “ a State Department spokesperson said via email to The Hindu. “As such, we cannot comment on an ongoing case,” they said about Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification.

The Indian and U.S. governments frequently highlight their “shared democratic values” at bilateral fora, and in joint statements. On March 24, the U.S. reaffirmed that this was the basis of the relationship.

“U.S. officials engage regularly with the Government of India on our shared commitment to democratic values — the bedrock for the U.S.-India relationship,” the spokesperson said.

The State Department tends to tread with caution in dealing with New Delhi, which it sees as a vital partner in addressing Beijing’s assertiveness.

  

