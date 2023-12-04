HamberMenu
Qatar death row | Exhaust every resource to bring back Navy veterans: Adhir Chowdhury in Lok Sabha

December 04, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 4, 2023.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday, December 4, demanded that the Union government "exhaust every resource" to bring back the eight former naval personnel who were handed death sentences by a court in Qatar.

The Indian nationals were handed the death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance on October 26. India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

Also read | Mystery trial: On the case of the former Indian Navy personnel in Qatar

Appeal filed and admitted by Qatari court

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said the government should exhaust every resource to get rid of the charges against the Indian nationals convicted by the Qatari court.

An appeal has already been filed against the death sentence and a higher court in Qatar has admitted the plea. The appeal has been filed by the legal team of the detained Indian nationals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai last week and discussed the well-being of the Indian community in that country.

India / Qatar / diplomacy / Lok Sabha

