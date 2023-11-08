HamberMenu
India’s diplomatic challenge with eight Navy veterans on death row in Qatar | In Focus podcast

Talmiz Ahmad speaks to us about how the eight naval veterans on death row in Qatar ended up in that situation, and the chances of their lives being saved.

November 08, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

G Sampath
G. Sampath

A court in Qatar has handed death sentences to eight Indian citizens, all of them former personnel of the Indian navy. The ex-navy-men were convicted on espionage charges. India has termed the sentencing ‘deeply shocking’ and has said it is exploring all legal options.

The Indians were all employees of a defunct company, Doha-based Dahra Global, and had been arrested in August 2022.

How did these Indian nationals end up in this situation? What are the chances that their lives can be saved? And what can New Delhi do to bring them safely back to India?

Guest: Talmiz Ahmad, a former diplomat who has served extensively in West Asia and holds the Ram Sathe Chair in International Studies at Symbiosis International University, Pune.

Host: G. Sampath, Social Affairs Editor, The Hindu.

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian.

