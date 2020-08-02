Punjab hooch tragedy toll rises to 98

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in three districts of Punjab has risen to 98, officials told The Hindu on Sunday.
At least 98 people have died over the past over three days — 75 in Tarn Taran, 12 in Amritsar rural and 11 in Gurdaspur’s Batala town, allegedly after consumption of spurious liquor.
“So far 75 people have died in Tarn Taran,” said its Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh. Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ishfaq said 11 deaths had been reported in Batala city.
“In Amritsar district, 12 persons died so far. One person is undergoing treatment,” said Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira.
The police have so far arrested 25 persons in more than 100 raids in the three affected districts, along with several other places in and around the Rajpura and Shambhu border.
According to the Excise Commissioner, though reports of the chemical analysis of the material seized in various raids are yet to come, a preliminary check showed that the material was denatured spirit, generally used in the paint and hardware industries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath