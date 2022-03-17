Punjab Govt to launch anti-corruption helpline on Mar 23: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said it is his “personal WhatsApp number” and asserted that he will ensure a corruption-free Government in the State. Videograb: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on March 17 announced that his Government will launch an anti-corruption helpline number on March 23 that will allow people to upload videos of corrupt officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

He said it is his “personal WhatsApp number” and asserted that he will ensure a corruption-free Government in the State.

In a video message, Mr. Mann reminded people that when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi, people were asked to provide videos or audio of corrupt officials. “With this, corruption ended completely in Delhi,” he claimed.

अब पंजाब में भ्रष्टाचार नहीं चलेगा!@BhagwantMann Govt to launch Anti-Corruption Helpline Number on Shaheed Diwas, 23rd March 2022



Just Record & Share a Video/Audio on your CM's personal WhatsApp no! pic.twitter.com/yJfcdU7TyW — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 17, 2022

“In the coming time, we will launch such a helpline number that will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone demands a bribe from you, do not refuse it. Record a video or audio of it and send it to this number. I guarantee you, our office will examine it and no corrupt person will be spared and strict action will be taken,” he said.

Mr. Mann said this helpline number will be launched on March 23, the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The Chief Minister said it will be a big announcement in the history of Punjab.

The AAP stormed to power after winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating all rival parties.