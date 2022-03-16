AAP’s Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau March 16, 2022 13:37 IST

AAP’s Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as Punjab CM at the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district

AAP’s Bhagwant Singh Mann. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16, 2022. Defying the tradition of conducting the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Mr. Mann took oath at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter ‘Shaheed-e-Azam’ Bhagat Singh. "The golden rays of the sun have brought a new dawn today. Today the whole Punjab will take oath at Khatkar Kalan to make the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib come true," Mr. Mann had tweeted in Punjabi earlier on March 16. The decision to have the swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan was first announced on March 10, the day election results were announced. Khatkar Kalan, in Nawanshahr district of Punjab has as a memorial of Bhagat Singh. Watch | Who is Bhagwant Mann?



