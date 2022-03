A video profile of Punjab’s CM-elect Bhagwant Mann

A video profile of Punjab’s CM-elect Bhagwant Mann

When the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced Bhagwant Mann as their CM candidate, senior leaders expressed that they were sure that he would bring in a record-breaking win. And he has delivered.

AAP registered a comfortable sweep in the State, winning more than 90 seats in the 117-seat Assembly.

Who is Bhagwant Mann? And what has he promised Punjab?