Pune Porsche car crash: parents of deceased techies demand SC monitored probe, trial in MP

Published - May 24, 2024 05:23 pm IST - Jabalpur

PTI
The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim.

The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim. | Photo Credit: PTI

Parents of two software engineers killed in a car accident in Pune demanded on Friday that the Supreme Court should monitor the probe and trial in the case.

The families have also demanded that the trial in the case should be held in Madhya Pradesh, where the victims hailed from, and not in Maharashtra.

Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh, died on May 19 after a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy, hit their motorcycle in Pune city.

Ashwini hailed from Jabalpur, while Anish belonged to Birsinghpur Pali in Umaria district.

Talking to PTI, Ashwini's father, Suresh Kumar Koshta, said, "The Supreme Court should monitor the investigation and trial in the case to ensure that we get justice." The accused should be tried as an adult and not as a minor, considering the serious nature of the crime, he said.

Mr. Koshta further alleged that the accused was in an inebriated condition when he ran his car over his daughter and Anish.

Following the accident, the teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted him bail while asking him to write a 300-word essay.

After an outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea, the JJB on Wednesday remanded the teen, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, to the observation home till June 5.

The police have also arrested the teenager’s father.

"I am going to fight for justice till my last breath," Anish's father, Om Prakash Awadhiya, said over the phone.

The trial in the case should be held in Madhya Pradesh and not in Pune to ensure justice for the families, he said.

He alleged that the accused was given VIP treatment in the police station even though he had no driving licence.

The accident should be treated as a double murder, Mr. Awadhiya said.

