PM’s address to the nation: Live updates | Modi gives call to build a new Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on Article 370 abrogation.

The last time he addressed the nation was on March 27 during the Lok Sabha polls when he announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite.

Live updates

‘A new Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh’

“I thank our security forces who are deployed to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The people associated with the administration, the State govt employees and the Jammu and Kashmir Police are handling the situation in a praiseworthy way.

“This diligence of yours has further enhanced my belief that change can happen. This decision will support the economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as well as the whole of India.

“When peace and prosperity prevails in this important part of the world, our efforts for world peace will naturally be strengthened. I am with my brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir. I call upon my brothers and sisters in Ladakh.

“Come, let us together show the world how strong the people of this region are, the courage of this people and their spirit.

“Come, let us all together, build a new Jammu and Kashmir and a new Ladakh with a new India.”

With that the Prime Minister concludes his address.

‘Every help from govt for a peaceful Eid’

“It is also very natural in a democracy that some people are in favour of this decision and some have differences over it. I respect their differences as well as their objections. The central government is also responding to the debate on it. This is our democratic responsibility

“But I urge them to treat the national interest as paramount and help the government in giving a new direction to Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh. I also want to tell every countryman that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the people of Ladakh are worried about us, their happiness, sorrows and their suffering are not separate from us.

“Freedom from Article 370 is a fact. But the truth is also that the problems that are happening due to the steps taken as a precaution at this time are also being faced by the same people. A handful of people are there who want to spoil the situation there. The local people are responding to them. We should also not forget that the patriotic people of Jammu and Kashmir have stood firmly against the Pakistani conspiracies to promote terrorism and separatism. I assure the colleagues of Jammu and Kashmir that gradually the situation will become normal and their troubles will end.

“The Eid Mubarak festival is also close by. I wish you all Eid Mubarak. The government is taking care that people should not have any problem in celebrating Eid in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our companions who live outside Jammu and Kashmir and want to return to their homes for Eid, are also being given all possible help by the government.

“Ladakh has the potential to become the biggest centre of spiritual tourism, adventure tourism and ecotourism. Ladakh can also become a major centre of solar power generation. Now the potential will be used properly and new opportunities will be created for development without discrimination. But I urge them to treat the national interest as paramount and help the government in giving a new direction to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“We have to now move on from the question of who voted in Parliament and who didn’t....to work together, in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Now the innovative spirit of the youth of Ladakh will be encouraged, they will get better institutions for good education, people will get good hospitals, infrastructure will be further modernised.

‘Kashmir's products should spread across the world’

“The colour of saffron or the taste of coffee from Jammu and Kashmir, be it the sweetness of the apple or the succulence of the apricot, be it Kashmiri shawls or artifact, be it organic products of Ladakh or Herbal Medicine, they need to be spread worldwide,” he says.

“The development of the people of Ladakh, after the formation of the Union Territory, is the special responsibility of the Government of India.

“With the help of local representatives, development councils of Ladakh and Kargil, the central government will now get the benefit of all the development schemes faster.

‘I call upon the youth of J&K to take charge’

“We all want the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections to be held in the coming times, form a new government, let a chief minister come.

“I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that you are very sincere. There will be an opportunity to choose your representative in transparent environment.

“You will be shocked to know that for decades, thousands of such siblings have lived in Jammu and Kashmir who had the right to vote in the Lok Sabha elections, but they could not vote in the Assembly and local body elections.

“These are the people who came to India from Pakistan after Partition. Should injustice going on like this?

“I am confident that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will achieve their goals with renewed vigour in an environment of good governance and transparency.

“I am confident that after the abrogation of Article 370, when panchayat members get a chance to work in the new system, they will do wonders.I am confident that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will overcome separatism and move forward with new hope.

“Decades of family rule did not give the youth of Jammu and Kashmir an opportunity to lead. Now the youth will lead the development of Jammu and Kashmir and take it to a new heights. I would urge the youth, the sisters and daughters of the J&K, to take charge of the development of their own land.

‘All vacancies will be filled’

Dear sisters and brothers, State govt employees in J&K will enjoy benefits like HRA and LTA after the abrogation of Article 370. All vacancies in J&K will be filled now, he says. “In the new system, it will be the priority of the central government that the employees of the state get equal facilities to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the employees of the other Union Territories and the police there.”

“Since the administration of J&K will be under the Centre for some time, development will be seen on ground.

“All institutions will start working in J&K. And rail and road connectivity will be improved.

“We have tried to bring a new work culture, transparency in the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The result of this is that IIT, IIM, AIIMS, be all irrigation projects, Be it power projects, or the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the work of all these has increased.

‘Historic decision’

The Prime Minister begins his address in hindi. A new beginning for J&K and Ladakh, he says after a historic decision.

“Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh’s development did not happen as it was the people's right.

Parties work for the development for the people, he says adding that laws are made after rigorous process. But when a law, which stays unimplemented and becomes a tool for exploitation, it is wrong, he says.

“In other parts of India, children have Right to Education. But children of Jammu and Kashmir didn't have the right.

“In other States, daughters have property rights. But daughters in J&K don't have the right.

“In other States, safai karmacharis have rights. In J&K they don't have it.

“In other States, SCs and STs have reservation in contesting seats. In J&K there were no reserved seats.