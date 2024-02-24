GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Present 'actionable, measurable, clearly defined' plan in March 3 meeting: PM Modi to Cabinet colleagues

Prime Minister Modi wants to ensure that the government's work goes on amid the poll cycle and his call for preparing the agenda for the next 100 days is part of such an effort, according to sources

February 24, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his Cabinet ministers to prepare an "actionable, measurable and clearly defined" plan and present it in the meeting of the Council of Ministers on March 3, government sources said on February 24.

It may be noted that Mr. Modi in the last Cabinet meeting on February 21 had asked his ministerial colleagues to prepare an action plan for the next 100 days.

He has asked them to undertake extensive consultation, including with experienced people like senior bureaucrats, those working on the ground and domain experts, before mapping out their action plan, the sources said.

He has asked them and their ministries to brainstorm over the agenda for the period, which is also the likely duration before a new government takes office following the Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May.

The Prime Minister, sources said, wants to ensure that the government's work goes on amid the poll cycle and his call for preparing the agenda for the next 100 days is part of such an effort.

He has also repeatedly expressed confidence about the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance retaining power at the Centre.

He had recently asserted that he has already begun preparing a roadmap for his third term and has received suggestions from over 15 lakh people.

