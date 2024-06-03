GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prem Singh Tamang elected leader of SKM legislature party

The SKM won 31 of the 32 seats in the Assembly elections

Updated - June 03, 2024 12:36 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 12:35 pm IST - Gangtok

PTI
Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party chief Prem Singh Tamang, right, being welcomed by party members after the party’s victory in the State Assembly elections, in Gangtok on June 2, 2024

Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party chief Prem Singh Tamang, right, being welcomed by party members after the party’s victory in the State Assembly elections, in Gangtok on June 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Prem Singh Tamang was elected the legislature party leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister.

BJP, SKM win big in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly polls

All 31 newly-elected MLAs were present at the meeting of the legislature party, which was held at the CM's official residence on Sunday night.

At the meeting, SKM secretary general Arun Upreti proposed Mr. Tamang's name as the legislature party leader and it was seconded by Sangha MLA Sonam Lama. Subsequently, he was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party, a statement said.

Party leaders congratulated Mr. Tamang upon his election, and pledged to work with dedication under his leadership, it said.

The SKM won 31 of the 32 seats in the Assembly elections, the counting for which was held on Sunday. The opposition SDF secured one seat.

Related Topics

Sikkim / Sikkim Krantikari Morcha / Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024

