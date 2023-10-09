HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poll personnel to vote at designated centres only

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the rules were tweaked to check voters using postal ballots as they are becoming a force and an interest group

October 09, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Election Commission said polling personnel can vote at designated facilitation centres only. File

The Election Commission said polling personnel can vote at designated facilitation centres only. File | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

The Election Commission on Monday said polling personnel deployed in five states going to polls next month can vote at designated facilitation centres only and cannot keep ballot papers with them for long.

Earlier, the poll panel had observed that voters on election duty who are provided postal ballots take their postal ballots with them since they have time to cast the postal ballot till 8 AM of the counting day and do not cast their votes at voter facilitation centres, official sources said.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar informed the media that the rules were tweaked with an aim to check voters using postal ballots as they are becoming a force and an interest group.

“We will not call it misuse of postal ballot. But if government servants using postal ballot facility start bargaining — they have their interests — that is not legitimate,” he said at a press conference to announce the schedule for the Assembly polls in five states.

The rules were changed by the government on the recommendation of the Election Commission in order to check the potential misuse of the postal ballot facility extended to voters on poll duty, the sources said.

Related Topics

Assembly Elections / voting

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.