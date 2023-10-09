Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE | EC announces schedule for five States

While the term of the 40-member Mizoram Assembly ends on December 17, the tenures of the Chhattisgarh and the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assemblies conclude on January 3 and January 6, 2024, respectively; tenures of the Rajasthan and Telangana Assemblies end on January 14 and January 16, 2024, respectively

October 09, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

The Election Commission of India, on October 9, began to announce the schedule for holding Assembly elections in five States.

The Commission is announcing on which dates the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be held.

Here are the updates: