Live

Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE | EC announces schedule for five States

While the term of the 40-member Mizoram Assembly ends on December 17, the tenures of the Chhattisgarh and the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assemblies conclude on January 3 and January 6, 2024, respectively; tenures of the Rajasthan and Telangana Assemblies end on January 14 and January 16, 2024, respectively

October 09, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during the announcement of election dates to five State Assemblies, in New Delhi on October 9, 2023. Videgrab: X/@SpokespersonECI

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar during the announcement of election dates to five State Assemblies, in New Delhi on October 9, 2023. Videgrab: X/@SpokespersonECI

The Election Commission of India, on October 9, began to announce the schedule for holding Assembly elections in five States.

The Commission is announcing on which dates the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be held.

Here are the updates:

  • October 09, 2023 12:24
    ECI calls on citizens to report electoral malpractices on cVIGIL app

    To ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections, the ECI said voters and citizens can report any electoral malpractices on the ECI’s c-VIGIL app.

    For every complaint, there will be a response within 100 minutes, the CEC said.

  • October 09, 2023 12:20
    Facilities at polling stations
  • October 09, 2023 12:19
    1.77 lakh polling stations to be set up in 679 Assembly constituencies

    For the upcoming elections, 1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 Assembly constituencies. The ECI also announced that over 1 lakh polling stations will have a webcasting facility.

  • October 09, 2023 12:17
    Commission places special emphasis on ensuring healthy, pure and inclusive electoral roll

    The ECI has laid special emphasis on ensuring a healthy, pure and inclusive electoral roll, Mr. Kumar said, addressing the press conference.

    He said importance would be given to women voters, young voters, particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), persons with disabilities, senior citizens and transgenders.

  • October 09, 2023 12:14
    The focus is on youth in the Assembly elections: CEC

    According to the data provided by the ECI, There are 60 lakh first-time voters in the elections. The CEC also added that over 2,900 polling stations will be managed by youths.

  • October 09, 2023 12:12
    Ratio of voters in five States

    F7-nWRFbsAAPjrP.jpg

  • October 09, 2023 12:09
    Total electors in five poll-bound States
  • October 09, 2023 12:08
    ECI will ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections in five States: CEC

    The polls in these five States hold a unique significance as they serve as the final Assembly elections before the grand stage of the National Elections in 2024. The ECI will ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections in these five States, said Mr. Kumar.

  • October 09, 2023 12:07
    “We have responded to almost all the State-specific issues raised by the political parties”

    “We have responded to almost all the State-specific issues raised by the political parties,” said CEC Rajiv Kumar during the press conference to announce the schedule.

  • October 09, 2023 12:03
    EC to announce poll schedule of five States this noon

    The Election Commission will announce the schedule for holding Assembly elections in five States at 12 noon on October 9.

    The Commission has convened a press conference this noon where it will announce the dates on which Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be held.

