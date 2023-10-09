Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE | EC announces schedule for five States

To ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections, the ECI said voters and citizens can report any electoral malpractices on the ECI’s c-VIGIL app.
For every complaint, there will be a response within 100 minutes, the CEC said.
October 09, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST
The Election Commission of India, on October 9, began to announce the schedule for holding Assembly elections in five States.
The Commission is announcing on which dates the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be held.
Here are the updates:
For the upcoming elections, 1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 Assembly constituencies. The ECI also announced that over 1 lakh polling stations will have a webcasting facility.
The ECI has laid special emphasis on ensuring a healthy, pure and inclusive electoral roll, Mr. Kumar said, addressing the press conference.
He said importance would be given to women voters, young voters, particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), persons with disabilities, senior citizens and transgenders.
According to the data provided by the ECI, There are 60 lakh first-time voters in the elections. The CEC also added that over 2,900 polling stations will be managed by youths.
The polls in these five States hold a unique significance as they serve as the final Assembly elections before the grand stage of the National Elections in 2024. The ECI will ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections in these five States, said Mr. Kumar.
“We have responded to almost all the State-specific issues raised by the political parties,” said CEC Rajiv Kumar during the press conference to announce the schedule.
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for holding Assembly elections in five States at 12 noon on October 9.
The Commission has convened a press conference this noon where it will announce the dates on which Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be held.
