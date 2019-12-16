National

Centre has left Delhi burning, says Congress

A burning bus is seen after it was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against the amended citizenship law in New Delhi on December 15, 2019.

A burning bus is seen after it was set on fire by demonstrators during a protest against the amended citizenship law in New Delhi on December 15, 2019.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

‘Union government failed to maintain peace’

Blaming the BJP-led Central government for the police action on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, the Congress on December 15 accused it of having failed in its duty to maintain peace in the country and leaving even Delhi burning after Assam, Tripura and Meghalaya.

Even as the Congress attacked the BJP for police action in Jamia Millia varsity, senior party leader K.C. Venugopal appealed for “restraint,” while condemning the “brutal crackdown“ on Jamia students.

“From the Northeast to Assam, West Bengal and now in Delhi, the BJP government has failed in its duty to maintain peace in the nation. They must take responsibility and restore peace,” the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked if it was justified that the police entered the Jamia campus library, beat up students and lobbed tear gas shells at them.

“Delhi is burning, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya are burning. Violence is spreading in Bengal, the Home Minister does not have the courage to go to the northeast, Japan PM’s visit had to be cancelled, but Modiji is happy doing poll campaign in Jharkhand. Those who oppose it are dubbed as traitors and Jamia is the recent example of this,” he said.

Sisodia’s charge

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of getting the police to set buses on fire during a protest in south Delhi as part of its “dirty politics.” He also tweeted some photos from the protest site.

