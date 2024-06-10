GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PMO should be people’s office, not Modi’s, PM tells officials

It should not be seen as a power centre, says Modi

Updated - June 10, 2024 09:15 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 09:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at South Block in New Delhi on June 10, 2024, to assume office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at South Block in New Delhi on June 10, 2024, to assume office. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally re-assumed office for a third term on June 10 and addressed officials at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in South Block, giving out a message that his office should be the “people’s PMO and cannot be Modi’s PMO”.

“Ten years ago, the image in our country was that the PMO is a power centre, a very big power centre and I was not born for power. I do not think of acquiring power. For me, it is neither my wish nor my path that the the PMO should become a power centre. The steps we have taken since 2014, we have tried to develop it as a catalytic agent,” he said.

“Our aim is to keep generating new energy from here that provides new light to the whole system...PMO should be people’s PMO and it cannot be Modi’s PMO,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing officials of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at South Block in New Delhi on June 10, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing officials of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at South Block in New Delhi on June 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

‘24X7 for 2047’

The Prime Minister said he is dedicated to the welfare of 140 crore citizens. “Together we have just one goal – Nation First; just one intention – 2047 Viksit Bharat. I have said this publically, mera pal pal desh ke naam hai [Every minute of mine is dedicated to the nation]. I have also promised the country – 24X7 for 2047. I have such expectations from the team... fulfilling the task on time is a good thing, not complete, I still want to look for value addition...if we work with this aim, I am fully aware that we can fulfil our dreams and aspirations,” he said.

Narendra Modi 3.0: Portfolio of Union Council of Ministers

“We are not the people for whom office starts at this time and ends at this time...we are not bound by time, we have no limits to our thinking.... Those who are beyond this are my team and the country trusts that team,” he added.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by his council of ministers on Sunday.

