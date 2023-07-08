PM’s Telangana, Rajasthan visits live updates | Modi to lay foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth ₹6,100 crore in Telangana today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Naurangdesar in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, the BJP said. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Rathore and Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia held a review meeting and inspected the venue of the rally on Friday.
According to a party statement, Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than ₹2,500 crore during the programme. He will also address a public meeting.
