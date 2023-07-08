PM’s Telangana, Rajasthan visits live updates | Modi to lay foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth ₹6,100 crore in Telangana today

Modi arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Friday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of eight projects worth around ₹7,600 crore in Chhattisgarh

July 08, 2023 09:59 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed Uttar Pradesh for Telangana early on July 8 after concluding a whirlwind visit during which he took part in several programmes and addressed public rallies in Gorakhpur and Varanasi. The Prime Minister spent the night in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. Mr. Modi arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Friday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of eight projects worth around ₹7,600 crore in Chhattisgarh.

Mr. Modi said in a tweet, “Leaving for Warangal [Telangana] to attend a programme where we will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development works worth over ₹6,100 crore. These works cover different sectors ranging from highways to railways. They will benefit the people of Telangana.” From Telangana, the Prime Minister will travel to Rajasthan where he will address a rally in Naurangdesar in Bikaner district. Mr. Modi will also lay the foundation stones and inaugurate projects worth more than ₹2,500 crore during the programme, according to the State’s BJP unit.

PM Narendra Modi is on a tour of four States including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan from July 7 to 8. Except for Uttar Pradesh, all the States are going to polls later this year.

