PM Modi visits church on Easter

April 09, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in New Delhi on April 9, 2023 on the occasion of Easter.

An official video showed him greeting priests and worshippers, and later joined them as they offered prayers. He also planted a tree on the premises.

After the visit, PM Modi tweeted, “Today, on the very special occasion of Easter, I had the opportunity to visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. I also met spiritual leaders from the Christian community.” The Prime Minister’s rare visit to a church is imbued with political significance as well, as the ruling BJP has been actively wooing Christians.

PM Modi in his recent speeches has underlined the minority community’s growing connect with the BJP by citing the party’s poll successes in Goa and recently, in the two northeastern States of Nagaland and Meghalaya. These States have a large Christian population.

PM Modi has underscored his government’s commitment to the mottos of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ and development for all without any discrimination.

The BJP is looking for support from the community in Kerala, the State with their largest population in the country, as it works to make a fresh headway there after tasting little success in previous elections.

The party’s leaders in the State also met with community leaders on April 9, 2023.

Anil Antony, son of senior Kerala Congress leader A.K. Antony, joined the BJP a few days back.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tweeted, “Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day.”