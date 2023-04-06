Congress veteran A.K. Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP

April 06, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Anil K. Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony, on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V. Muraleedharan here.

Mr. Antony, who headed the Digital Media cell of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a "single family" instead of working for the country.

He had quit the Congress after criticising the party's stand on the controversial documentary film of the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Welcoming Mr. Antony in the BJP, Mr. Goyal described him as a "very grounded political worker", who was convinced that the BJP cares for the country and shared the prime minister's vision of sustainable growth.

"This is not about personalities, this is about difference of opinion and ideas. I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. My respect for my father will remain the same," Mr. Antony said when asked whether he had consulted his father before joining the BJP.

Anil Antony has betrayed his father on Maundy Thursday by joining BJP, says Congress

The Congress in Thrissur came down heavily on Anil K. Antony for joining the BJP, accusing him of “betraying his father and veteran party leader A.K. Antony on “Maundy Thursday”.

KPCC chief K. Sudhakaran said Mr. Anil had not been given any party responsibilities and that his joining the BJP was not a matter of concern for the Congress.

“Today (Maundy Thursday) is the day of Judas (Iscariot) who betrayed Jesus Christ for a payment of 30 silver coins. Many such things will happen on that day. This (Anil joining BJP) should also be seen as such an incident,” Mr. Sudhakaran told reporters here.

Reacting sharply, the KPCC chief said it was Mr. Anil’s “present to his father” on Maundy Thursday.