PM Modi unlikely to heed RSS chief advice on Manipur: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said the violence in Jiribam indicates the State government has completely lost control over the law and order situation

Updated - June 11, 2024 05:43 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 05:22 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Newly elected Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during a felicitation programme at party office, in Guwahati. File

Newly elected Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during a felicitation programme at party office, in Guwahati. File | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

Congress MP from eastern Assam’s Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi, on June 11 said that he did not expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to heed Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s advice on conflict-scarred Manipur.

Speaking in public for the first time after the Lok Sabha election results on June 4, the RSS chief said the new government at the Centre should get over the election rhetoric and focus on problems across the country. He stressed the need to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur that broke out on May 3, 2023.

“I do not expect Prime Minister Modi to pay any attention to the words of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Prime Minister Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse law enforcement agencies and try to bend the Indian Constitution,” Mr. Gogoi posted on X.

Explained | What is behind Manipur’s widespread unrest? 

“Thankfully, the people have chosen the INDIA alliance to speak up on its behalf and defend the Indian Parliament and the Constitution,” he added.

In Manipur’s capital Imphal, the State Congress unit condemned the ambush of Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh’s advance convoy near Kotlen village along National Highway 37 on June 10.

Terming the incident unfortunate, former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said it indicated that the State government has completely lost control over the law and order situation. “The government has failed to protect lives and property across the State,” he said.

Manipur ethnic conflict characterised by brutality: Data

“Instead of relocating villagers, the security forces should focus on protecting the lives of civilians and their property,” he added.

Meanwhile, an organisation of the Rongmei Naga community has warned Kuki groups against enforcing a total shutdown on NH37 from the midnight of June 10.

“The entire stretch of NH37 from Imphal to Jiribam is Rongmei Naga ancestral land, despite claims made by the Kukis, who are new settlers,” a statement issued by the Rongmei Naga Students’ Organisation Manipur said.

