Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM's advance security convoy, one injured

An advance security team of Manipur Police that had gone to Jiribam to prepare for the visit of Manipur CM N. Biren Singh comes under attack by unidentified armed miscreants.

Two policemen, including the driver of the vehicle were injured. Mr. Singh is expected to visit the violence-hit town on Tuesday.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, police said, adding that the shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53.

Two police outposts, a forest beat office and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on June 8.

(With inputs from PTI)