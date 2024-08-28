GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

West Bengal Bandh LIVE updates: BJP calls for Bengal Bandh after Nabanna Abhiyan violence

BJP president J.P. Nadda slammed the police’s alleged highhandedness in Kolkata in handling protesters who were agitating against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor

Updated - August 28, 2024 09:08 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 08:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel lathi charge protesters during their 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

Police personnel lathi charge protesters during their 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Tuesday (August 27, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

The streets of Kolkata were gripped by violence and chaos following a protest rally that took a wrong turn in the state capital. Following this, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumder called for a ‘12-hour bandh’ in the state on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

On Tuesday (August 27, 2024), a protest march to West Bengal Secretariat ‘Nabanna’ was organised by the ‘Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj’ and other organisations, which aimed to protest the recent rape and murder of a doctor at the R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital

The rally termed ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ started from the College Square in the capital of West Bengal, amid heightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat with protestors gathering at the Santragachi area in Howrah.

Also read: Nabanna march highlights - August 27, 2024

Later, the police hosed protestors with water cannons as they climbed atop police barricades, clashed with police personnel and broke the barricades at Santragachi in Howrah during the protest march.

Protestors also dragged away police barricades and police resorted to opening lathi-charge and lobbying tear gas shells to disperse them.

  • August 28, 2024 08:57
    Mamata Banerjee is scared: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul

    BJP leader Agnimitra Paul lashed out at the Bengal government as she took part in the 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ called by her party on Wednesday.

    Speaking to ANI, she said that the police and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government have become spineless. Ms. Paul also mentioned that the police have invalidated the orders of the Supreme Court.

    The BJP leader further said that it is clear that Ms. Banerjee is scared and she wants to stop this student agitation by using the police and administration.”If she was not afraid, she would not have used lathi charge, tear gas. This injustice will not work. Mamata Banerjee is insulting the people who have put her on the throne today,” Ms. Paul added.

    - ANI

  • August 28, 2024 08:35
    BJP calls for ‘12-hour bandh’ in West Bengal

    The streets of Kolkata were gripped by violence and chaos following a protest rally that took a wrong turn in the state capital. 

    Following this, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumder called for a ‘12-hour bandh’ in the state on Wednesday.

    - ANI

