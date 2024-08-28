The streets of Kolkata were gripped by violence and chaos following a protest rally that took a wrong turn in the state capital. Following this, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumder called for a ‘12-hour bandh’ in the state on Wednesday (August 28, 2024).

On Tuesday (August 27, 2024), a protest march to West Bengal Secretariat ‘Nabanna’ was organised by the ‘Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj’ and other organisations, which aimed to protest the recent rape and murder of a doctor at the R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The rally termed ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ started from the College Square in the capital of West Bengal, amid heightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat with protestors gathering at the Santragachi area in Howrah.

Later, the police hosed protestors with water cannons as they climbed atop police barricades, clashed with police personnel and broke the barricades at Santragachi in Howrah during the protest march.

Protestors also dragged away police barricades and police resorted to opening lathi-charge and lobbying tear gas shells to disperse them.