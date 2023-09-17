HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi turns 73; President, others extend wishes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said PM Modi has not given merely a new identity to India but also enhanced its prestige in the world

September 17, 2023 08:44 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be part of the launch of several development initiatives on his birthday.  File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be part of the launch of several development initiatives on his birthday.  File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on September 17, with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries and politicians extending their best wishes to him.

The BJP will also launch "Sewa Pakhwara" from today till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to reach out to different sections of society with a host of welfare initiatives to mark the birthday of its preeminent leader.

Extending best wishes, the President said she wished that Mr. Modi with his foresight and strong leadership paves the way for India's development in every field during the 'Amrit Kaal'.

Lauding him as the architect of new India, Home Minister Amit Shah said he has laid a strong foundation for a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the country's ancient heritage.

"Be it the party organisation or the government, we always get inspiration of national interest being supreme from Modi ji," he said, adding that he considered it his good fortune to serve the country under such a unique leader.

Wishing him, BJP president J.P. Nadda said the Prime Minister has given tangible shape to the Indian culture's global prestige, people's multi-dimensional development and the nation's universal progress.

Our goal of "antyodaya" (uplift of the most downtrodden) has reached every village and every section of society and has become the mantra for the resolve of having a developed India, Mr. Nadda said on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Mr. Modi has not given merely a new identity to India but also enhanced its prestige in the world.

The Prime Minister has taken India's development to new heights, he said, wishing him a good health and long life.

The Prime Minister himself will be part of the launch of several development initiatives on his birthday. 

Priests and people celebrate by taking part in a Ganga Aarti for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday on its eve, in Varanasi on September 16.

Priests and people celebrate by taking part in a Ganga Aarti for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday on its eve, in Varanasi on September 16. | Photo Credit: ANI

With 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' falling on Sunday as well, Mr. Modi will launch his government's ambitious scheme, "PM Vishwakarma", which is aimed at helping artisans and craftsmen and others engaged in traditional skills on the occasion. 

As practitioners of these traditional occupations come largely from Other Backward Classes, the scheme with an outlay of ₹13,000 crore is also being seen as the ruling BJP's outreach to the politically important segment.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named Yashobhoomi, in Dwarka and also the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 as well on Sunday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.